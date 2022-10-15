Jones (ankle) remains listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The Patriots ruled out cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) on Saturday, but Lazar indicates that Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland and thus could potentially suit up Sunday after missing his team's last two games. Added context regarding the QB's Week 6 status should arrive in the hours ahead of New England's 1:00 ET kickoff, but if Jones ends up being deemed out, Bailey Zappe would be in line to draw his second straight start.