Coach Bill Belichick noted Friday that Jones (ankle) did more at practice this Thursday than he did last Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Belichick indicated that the Patriots plan to evaluate Jones Saturday to see how the QB feels after three days of practice. Friday's final injury report will add a layer of context with regard to Jones' chances of suiting up Sunday against the Browns, but he seems to be trending toward being listed as 'questionable' for the contest.