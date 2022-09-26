Jones may require surgery on the high-ankle sprain that he sustained Sunday against the Ravens and likely is slated for a multi-game absence, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As was believed to be the case in the aftermath of Week 3 action, Jones indeed has been diagnosed with a left high-ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI on Monday. Assuming Jones has to sit out Sunday at Green Bay and beyond, Brian Hoyer is in line to direct the Patriots offense in the meantime, with rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe available to serve as the team's backup quarterback.