Jones (ankle) was present on the field during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Per Reiss, Jones, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, "had more zip on the ball, and stepped into throws more than he did last Friday." The Patriots will release their first Week 5 injury report later Wednesday, which will reveal the extent of Jones' participation. At this stage, Jones' status for this weekend's game against the Lions is unclear, as is the case with fellow signal-caller Brian Hoyer (concussion), who wasn't on the field Wednesday.