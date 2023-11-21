Jones (undisclosed) handled the initial QB reps at Tuesday's unofficial practice, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

After the Patriots' last game Week 10 against the Colts in Germany, coach Bill Belichick was non-committal on who would be under center following a Week 11 bye, and he remained that way Tuesday, telling Evan Lazar of the team's' official site, "I've told all the players the same thing: be ready to go." The fact Jones mixed into drills first Tuesday, followed by Bailey Zappe, perhaps is the first indication that the former will continue to operate as New England's starting quarterback Sunday at the Giants. Still, given Belichick's comments the last few weeks, a decision may not be apparent until game day, or close to it.