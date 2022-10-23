Jones (ankle), who is listed a questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears, took the bulk of the first-team reps in Saturday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones has missed the Patriots' last three games with a high left ankle sprain. This report would seem to indicate he will start Monday's game, but his status is still uncertain. New England's starting quarterback may not be known until kickoff with Bailey Zappe set to start if Jones is out again.