Jones (ankle), who didn't practice Wednesday, believes that he has a chance to play Sunday against the Packers, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

It remains to be seen if Jones will be able to practice in any capacity Thursday, but Giardi indicates that the QB is participating in game planning ahead of Sunday's contest. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Jones suffered a high ankle sprain versus the Ravens in Week 3, while coach Bill Belichick has made a point of saying that the Patriots are taking it "day-by-day" with their Week 4 signal-caller plans.