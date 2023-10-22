Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-25 win over the Bills. He added three rushing attempts for 11 yards.

Jones limited his mistakes and kept the offense on schedule as New England didn't trail over the first 58 minutes. After Buffalo took its first lead with 1:58 remaining, Jones led an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, culminating with a game-winning one-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining. That was Jones' second touchdown pass of the fourth quarter, as he also found Kendrick Bourne from four yards out halfway through the quarter. New England improved to 2-5 while Jones snapped a three-game touchdown drought to boost his TD:INT to 7:7 heading into a Week 8 road game in Miami.