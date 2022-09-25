Jones is slated for an MRI on Monday on the ankle that he injured during Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

While X-rays were returned negative after the game, there's concern that Jones picked up a high-ankle sprain or, at the very least, some sort of tendon or ligament damage, according to Michael Giardi of NFL Network. Jones had a mediocre Week 3 performance, completing 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three interceptions to go with five carries for 31 yards and one touchdown. If Jones is forced to miss any time, Brian Hoyer is next in line to take over the Patriots offense.