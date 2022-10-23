Both Mike Reiss of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicate that the signs point toward Jones (ankle/questionable) returning to action Monday night against the Bears.

Per Rapoport, Jones took the bulk of first-team QB reps in Saturday's practice, which indicates that the 2021 first-rounder is trending toward rejoining the lineup following a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. Given the Patriots' 8:15 ET kickoff Monday, there's an element of risk in relying on Jones in Week 7 fantasy lineups, a context that leaves just backup Bailey Zappe and Chicago's Justin Fields as potential replacements.