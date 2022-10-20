Jones (ankle) expects to be available for Monday night's game against the Bears, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Jones, who has missed the Patriots' the past three games with a high left ankle sprain, appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Week 7 action, with the report noting that the QB still has to clear a final hurdle at practice this week in order to return to action. Though coach Bill Belichick hasn't outlined the team's plans once Jones is healthy enough to play, Jeff Howe of The Athletic indicates that the signal-caller is on track to return as New England's starter at that juncture, while Bailey Zappe -- who has helmed two straight wins -- would then be in line to return to backup duty.