Jones underwent X-rays following Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany, after we said he suffered a bruise, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

The nature of the injury isn't known, but perhaps of more import is the fact Jones was benched in favor of backup quarterback Bailey Zappe for the Patriots' final possession of the game. The reason likely was a back-breaking interception from Jones in the red zone with 4:24 remaining in the contest, and he finished with a paltry 170 yards and no touchdowns on 15-for-20 passing. Considering the overall situation, it'll be something to monitor to see if Jones or Zappe will be directing New England's offense after the team's Week 11 bye on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the Giants.