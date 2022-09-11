X-Rays that Jones underwent on his back after Sunday's loss to the Dolphins came back negative, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that the QB will be evaluated further when the Patriots get back to Foxborough, but for now consider Jones day-to-day ahead of next Sunday's game against the Steelers. If he misses any practice time, veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe are next up for the team's signal-caller reps.