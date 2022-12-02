Jones completed 22 of 36 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and no interception in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for seven yards and committed a fumble that was recovered by New England.

Jones fell short of the 200-yard mark for the third time in the last five games on a night that was critical to the Patriots' playoff hopes. The second-year signal-caller did extend his interception-less streak to four contests, but after some modest early success. New England failed to garner any points on six consecutive possessions until a 17-play, 57-yard march in the fourth quarter after the Pats were already down 17 points. What's more, that march ended in a meaningless field goal when Jones threw three incompletions and took a sack on the last four plays after getting down to the Bills' 15-yard line. Jones' play and that of the entire offense will undoubtedly be the subject of plenty of scrutiny going into a Week 14 road interconference clash against the Cardinals on Monday night, Dec. 12.