Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards and rushed twice for three yards in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Jones didn't produce a touchdown, but he didn't turn the ball over, either. He led the Patriots down the field for a field goal to open the scoring early in the second quarter, but Jones took an ill-timed sack on the following drive that proved significant, as Nick Folk's field-goal attempt on the next play clanked off the crossbar to keep the score tied at three. While Jones was accurate, his dinking and dunking failed to generate any more points against New York's defense. That didn't matter, as New England scored a punt return touchdown in the final seconds to win it. The Patriots improved to 6-4 heading into a Thanksgiving Day trip to Minnesota.