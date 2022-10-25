Following Monday's 33-14 loss to Bears in which Jones was pulled after three series, coach Bill Belichick declined to confirm a starting QB for the Patriots' Week 8 game against the Jets, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In his return from a three-game absence, Jones completed three of his six passes for 13 yards and a pick and ran three times for 24 yards before giving way to Bailey Zappe. The report indicates that the Patriots planned to play both QBs on Monday, with Jones' recovery from a high ankle sprain factoring into that approach. Meanwhile, Belichick suggested that the 2021 first-rounder would have returned to the contest in the second half had the score been closer. Look for added context regarding the situation to arrive via practice reports this coming week, in terms of Jones' participation level and how the team's signal-caller reps are handled. In any case, until there's added clarity here, Jones looks like a risky fantasy option ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the 5-2 Jets.