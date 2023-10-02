Jones will remain the Patriots' starting quarterback despite being benched in the team's Week 4 blowout loss to Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

New England suffered its largest loss in the Bill Belichick era, but it appears the team isn't going to overreact to the poor performance. Jones was solid as a rookie, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, but it's been mixed results since then. The Patriots' backup quarterback, Bailey Zappe, showed flashes in limited action last year, but Rapoport notes it's clear Jones is still the best option moving forward.