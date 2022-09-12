Jones (back) is believed to be dealing with spasms and received negative X-ray results Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones appears to have a shot at suiting up for Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers, but the final word on his status will likely come down to what the second-year quarterback can do in practice. Whatever the case, it's a positive development for New England that Jones has dodged a major injury. The team has veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings if Jones needs to spend any amount of time on the sidelines.