The Patriots activated Hollins (abdomen) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.

Hollins landed on injured reserve in late December due to an abdominal injury. He has progressed enough in his recovery to be activated from IR, and while he's still listed as questionable, it appears the veteran wide receiver is on track to play against Denver on Sunday. Hollins' return would mean less snaps on offense available for DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams.