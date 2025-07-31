Hollins (undisclosed), who had been on the active/PUP list, is participating in practice Thursday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Hollins is present for the start of Thursday's walk-through practice, confirmation that he's coming off the PUP list. The veteran wideout secured 31 of 50 targets for 378 yards and a career-high five touchdowns while playing all 17 regular-season games with Buffalo in 2024, and he's now competing for standing behind Stefon Diggs (ACL) with all of DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Kyle Williams after having inked a two-year deal with the Patriots this offseason.