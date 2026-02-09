Hollins recorded four receptions on eight targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

Hollins led the Patriots in targets and receiving yards, with the majority of his production coming on consecutive catches early in the fourth quarter. The first went for 24 yards over a crowded middle of the field, and Hollins then beat a couple of Seattle defenders to the corner of the end for a 35-yard score. Hollins remains under contract for 2026 and could be back with New England, though the team could also opt to cut and save roughly $4.5 million on the salary cap.