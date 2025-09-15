Hollins caught one of two targets for an eight-yard touchdown in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.

Hollins was on the field for 39 of 60 snaps on offense in the contest per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. The wideout has recorded one catch in each of his first two games this season, and despite Sunday's score, Hollins remains a speculative fantasy option at best while fighting for targets with Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams among New England's WRs, plus tight ends Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.