Hollins (abdomen) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.

Hollins had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but his return to action had already been set in motion by the Patriots activating him from injured reserve Saturday. The wideout had missed the final two games of the regular season as well as the Patriots' first two postseason contests while recovering from an abdominal issue. Hollins closed the week of prep with a full practice Friday, and the Patriots' decision to make fellow wideout Efton Chism inactive for the contest likely signals that the veteran receiver won't be under any strict limitations Sunday. A valued blocker, Hollins was also a productive secondary option in the passing game during the regular season, finishing with 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns on 65 targets over 15 appearances.