The Patriots activated Hollins (calf) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Hollins exited a Week 4 win at Buffalo in the third quarter due to a calf injury and eventually landed on IR prior to Week 5 action. He thus has missed the requisite four games while on the list, but his status now bears watching ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With fellow WR A.J. Brown (knee) sidelined, an active Hollins could step into a prominent role in the Patriots passing game alongside position mate DeMario Douglas.