Hollins (calf), who is eligible to be activated from IR this week, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, could return to practice this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Hollins last saw game action in Week 4, but it's possible that his absence could be capped at the minimum mandated four contests. Prior to sustaining his calf injury, Hollins had recorded a 15/209/0 receiving line on 20 targets, and if he's able to return to action Sunday against the Packers, a key role in the offense could await, with A.J. Brown's (ankle/knee) Week 9 status cloudy.