default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hollins (abdomen) was estimated as a non-participant at practice Thursday.

Hollins didn't practice Wednesday due to an abdomen issue, and had the team held an on-field session Thursday, he would've remained sidelined again. In order to have a chance at being cleared for Sunday's road matchup against the Jets, Hollins may need to resume practicing in at least a limited capacity Friday.

More News