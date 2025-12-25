Patriots' Mack Hollins: Estimated as DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hollins (abdomen) was estimated as a non-participant at practice Thursday.
Hollins didn't practice Wednesday due to an abdomen issue, and had the team held an on-field session Thursday, he would've remained sidelined again. In order to have a chance at being cleared for Sunday's road matchup against the Jets, Hollins may need to resume practicing in at least a limited capacity Friday.
