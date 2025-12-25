Hollins (abdomen) was estimated as a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Hollins didn't practice Wednesday due to an abdomen issue, but although New England didn't host an actual session Thursday, it appears he's making tangible progress in his recovery. If Hollins is able to log a limited session during Friday's final practice of Week 17, or upgrade to full reps, it will bode well for his odds of being cleared for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jets.