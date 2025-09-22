Hollins, who was on the field for 46 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught all four of his targets in the contest for 27 yards.

Hollins caught one pass on two targets in each of the Patriots' first two games, while notching a TD in Week 2. Versus the Steelers, he saw a modest uptick in volume, but with QB Drake Maye spreading the ball around Sunday, that led to a modest fantasy stat line for the veteran pass catcher. As this weekend's game against the Panthers approaches, Hollins profiles as a lineup dart, while working in a WR corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas.