The Patriots designated Hollins (abdomen) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Hollins landed on IR after Week 16 due to an abdominal injury, and while coach Mike Vrabel told Evan Lazar of the team's official site that the wide receiver's practice window wouldn't open Wednesday, the official move occurred one day later. Hollins will have two chances to mix into drills this week ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Denver, but more realistically New England may have given him the all clear to practice with Super Bowl LX in mind, assuming it wins this weekend.