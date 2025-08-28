As Week 1 approaches, Chad Graff of The Athletic notes that Hollins is a candidate to log early-season reps out wide opposite Stefon Diggs (knee).

While Diggs (assuming his health) and slot man DeMario Douglas profile as the team's top two wide receiver options, how things shake out beyond that duo remains to seen. Based on practices this summer, Graff guesses that Hollins could see the most snaps opposite Diggs early on this season. That said, Kayshon Boutte is also in the mix on that front, while third-rounder Kyle Williams projects as the upside play as the season progresses. In any case, clarity with regard to the exact Patriots' WR pecking order probably won't arrive until the team's Week 1 box score/snap counts are available to provide more concrete context.