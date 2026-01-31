Hollins (abdomen) is estimated as questionable on Friday's injury report for Super Bowl LX versus Seattle.

Hollins returned from a four-week absence to play in last Sunday's AFC Championship Game against Denver and caught both of his targets for 51 yards. This week, Hollins was estimated as limited Wednesday and Thursday before being deemed a full participant Friday. His designation of questionable heading into this weekend is a nod to how the Patriots would tag him if the team was playing this Sunday -- which it's obviously not -- so a better understanding of Hollins' chances of playing in the Super Bowl should come to light with his practice participation levels next week. Unless he suffered a setback against the Broncos, the expectation should be that Hollins will be available for the title game.