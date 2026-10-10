The Patriots placed Hollins (calf) on injured reserve, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Hollins was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a calf injury, which is severe enough for the veteran wide receiver to require a stint on IR. As such, Hollins is prohibited from playing for at least the next four games, so the next time he can play is Week 9 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8. Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams will all have expanded roles on offense in Hollins' absence, though the Patriots could have A.J. Brown (ankle) back in the fold over the coming weeks.