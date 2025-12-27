The Patriots placed Hollins (abdomen) on injured reserve Saturday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Hollins was already ruled out for Week 17 action, but the wideout's placement on IR now means that he won't play in the team's regular-season finale, and wouldn't be eligible to return to action in the postseason unless the Patriots make a deep run. In Hollins' looming absence, rookie Kyle Williams figures to see added WR snaps going forward.