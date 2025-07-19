The Patriots placed Hollins (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear what type of injury Hollins is dealing with, but he won't be practicing to begin camp. However, he's eligible to come off the PUP list and begin practicing as soon as he's medically cleared. Hollins signed a two-year deal with New England in March and is expected to compete for targets with the likes of DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne, when healthy.