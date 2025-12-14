Hollins caught four of eight targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills.

Hollins led the Patriots in targets, catches and receiving yards against his former team, but New England's passing game struggled. All four of the Patriots' touchdowns came on the ground and Drake Maye threw for only 155 yards with an interception. Hollins has reached the 50-yard threshold only three times heading into a Week 16 trip to Baltimore, typically working as a depth piece in the Patriots' passing game.