Hollins caught five of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich.

In his second game back from a calf injury, Hollins led the Patriots in catches and receiving yards, but the entire offense was compromised when Drake Maye (ankle) was knocked out of the game early. A.J. Brown (hamstring) also didn't last long in his latest return to action. New England gets a bye in Week 11, giving the team's injured stars a chance to recover, so Hollins' role and usage may not become clear until after the break. Over six appearances this season, Hollins has produced a 23-293-1 line on 32 targets.