Hollins (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after being designated for return from injured reserve.

After the Patriots opened up his 21-day evaluation window, Hollins took the field for his first practice since Week 4. Hollins will be eligible for activation from IR at any point, but unless he upgrades to full participation by the end of the week, he could have a tough time gaining clearance for Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Through New England's first four games before he sustained a calf injury, Hollins produced a 15-209-0 receiving line on 20 targets.