Patriots' Mack Hollins: Logs another 'DNP listing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hollins (abdomen) was listed as not practicing on the Patriots' Thursday estimate.
Following back-to-back 'DNP' listings, what the wideout is able to do Friday will be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jets. The same goes for fellow WR Kayshon Boutte (concussion), who has also logged consecutive 'DNP' listings. If one or both players are out this weekend, Kyle Williams would likely see added snaps versus New York.
More News
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Estimated as DNP•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Strong PPR outing Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Leading receiver in run-heavy loss•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Three catches during MNF•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Two catches versus Bengals•