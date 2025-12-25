Hollins (abdomen) was listed as not practicing on the Patriots' Thursday estimate.

Following back-to-back 'DNP' listings, what the wideout is able to do Friday will be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jets. The same goes for fellow WR Kayshon Boutte (concussion), who has also logged consecutive 'DNP' listings. If one or both players are out this weekend, Kyle Williams would likely see added snaps versus New York.