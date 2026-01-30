Hollins (abdomen) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hollins landed on injured reserve in December due to an abdominal injury, but he was activated off IR ahead of the Patriots' victory over the Broncos during Sunday's AFC Championship Game, when he caught both of his targets for 51 yards. Hollins will likely continue to have his practice reps limited ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8, in order to avoid an aggravation of the injury.