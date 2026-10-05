Head coach Mike Vrabel said that he expects to know more about Hollins' calf injury later Monday, and the Patriots are uncertain if the wideout will be able to practice "for a couple days," Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hollins recorded three catches for 53 yards on four targets before exiting in the third quarter of Sunday's 29-26 win over the Bills due to the calf issue. The Patriots listed Hollins as questionable to return at the time of his departure, but he never ended up checking back into the contest. More information on the severity of Hollins' injury should be known in the next day or two, but if he ends up being unavailable for next Sunday's game against the Raiders, more reps would be opened up for Efton Chism, who helped fill in for Hollins in the fourth quarter and made an acrobatic 23-yard touchdown grab with just under two minutes remaining to seal the win over Buffalo.