Patriots' Mack Hollins: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hollins (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday.
Hollins led the Patriots' WRs with a 66 percent snap share in the team's Week 16 win over the Ravens, a game in which he recorded seven catches on nine targets for 69 yards. With a 'DNP' to kick off the current practice week, Hollins -- who has been targeted a total of 17 times over his last two outings -- now has two more opportunities to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Strong PPR outing Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Leading receiver in run-heavy loss•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Three catches during MNF•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Two catches versus Bengals•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Solid complementary effort Thursday•
-
Patriots' Mack Hollins: Season-high yardage total in win•