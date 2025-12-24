Hollins (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday.

Hollins led the Patriots' WRs with a 66 percent snap share in the team's Week 16 win over the Ravens, a game in which he recorded seven catches on nine targets for 69 yards. With a 'DNP' to kick off the current practice week, Hollins -- who has been targeted a total of 17 times over his last two outings -- now has two more opportunities to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.