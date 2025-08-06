Patriots' Mack Hollins: Mixes in with first team
Since returning from the PUP list, Hollins has logged some first-team reps, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
That said, Lazar notes that the Stefon Diggs/DeMario Douglas/Kayshon Boutte trio has been seeing a lot of reps of late, with Kyle Williams mixing in along with Hollins. At this stage, Diggs -- assuming his health -- and Douglas appear to be locked into key roles in a crowded Patriots wide receiver corps (that also includes Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker), with the competition for slotting beyond the aforementioned duo still wide open.
