Hollins (abdomen) wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report.

Hollins spent four weeks on injured reserve with the abdominal issue, missing the final two weeks of the regular season and New England's first two playoff contests. He returned for the AFC Championship Game against Denver and caught two passes for 51 yards on 61 percent of the offensive snaps. Hollins appears ready to roll for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Seahawks.

