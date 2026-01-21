Coach Mike Vrabel said that that the Patriots won't open Hollins' (abdomen) practice window Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Hollins was placed on IR back on Dec. 27, but at this stage the wideout isn't ready to return to practice as the Patriots begin their preparation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. For now, the team's available WRs are Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism. In 15 regular-season games prior to suffering an abdomen injury, Hollins caught 46 of his 65 targets for 550 yards and two TDs.