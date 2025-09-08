Hollins, who was on the field for 40 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught one of his two targets in the contest for three yards.

With Stefon Diggs (29 snaps) being eased back into the mix in his first game action since last October, Hollins was third among the Patriots WRs in terms of playing time in Week 1, behind Kayshon Boutte (58 snaps) and DeMario Douglas (45 snaps). While there will be weeks in which Hollins is more involved in the passing game, steady volume on his part figures to be hard to come by until or unless injuries hit.