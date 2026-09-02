Hollins wrapped up the preseason slate with two catches (on four targets) for 24 yards in two outings.

When Hollins inked a two-year deal with the Patriots in March 2025, it marked his fifth team in as many seasons. He then managed just seven receptions through the first five games, but from Week 6 through Super Bowl LX, he racked up a 45-637-1 line on 66 targets in 12 appearances, averaging 14.2 yards per catch during that stretch. Even with Stefon Diggs (Commanders) out of the picture this year, Hollins has tougher competition for reps after New England added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs to a receiving corps that still boasts DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams.