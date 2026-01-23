Hollins (abdomen) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The Patriots placed Hollins on IR back on Dec. 27, with the wideout having returned to a limited practice session Thursday. If Hollins is activated ahead of Sunday's contest -- a move that would need to occur by Saturday afternoon -- he'd bolster a New England WR corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism. In such a scenario, Hollins would be a speculative fantasy option this weekend, considered he's coming off an injury, as well as the Patriots' tendency to spread around targets in their passing game.