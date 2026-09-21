Hollins caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-3 victory over Pittsburgh.

After leading the Patriots with 51 receiving yards on four receptions in the team's season opener, Hollins had a more subdued performance versus the Steelers. The veteran wideout was nonetheless on the field often, logging 39 of New England's 55 offensive snaps -- most among the club's wideouts (Romeo Doubs was second with 37 offensive snaps). Although Doubs and DeMario Douglas were listed as the Patriots' starting wideouts, Douglas logged just 26 offensive snaps, so Hollins may have at least temporarily leapfrogged him in the pecking order.