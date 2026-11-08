Hollins (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Hollins, who had landed on IR prior to Week 5 action, was activated from IR/designated to return Saturday, but still carried a 'questionable' designation ahead of the contest. In his first game action since Week 4, Hollins could make an immediate contribution to a WR corps that also includes DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams, but remains without A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) and Romeo Doubs (IR, shoulder). Prior to his injury, Hollins recorded a 15/209/0 receiving line on 20 targets through four games.