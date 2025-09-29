Hollins, who logged 24 of a possible 49 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-13 win over the Panthers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the contest for a four-yard TD.

Hollins has scored in two of his last three games, but with an overall 7/42/2 receiving line (on nine targets) through Week 4, he profiles as TD-dependent option in deeper fantasy formats as this weekend's game against the Bills approaches.